The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 65% chance. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2023 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see cle…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Omaha community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temp…
The Omaha area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today.…
Omaha folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Periods of …
Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of…