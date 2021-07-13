 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2021 in Omaha, NE

The Omaha area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

