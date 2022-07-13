The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93. 70 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2022 in Omaha, NE
