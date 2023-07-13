The Omaha area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2023 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see cle…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Omaha community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temp…
Omaha folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Periods of …
Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. There is a 56% chance of rain in the fore…