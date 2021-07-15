 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Today's temperature in Omaha will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

