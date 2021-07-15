Today's temperature in Omaha will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2021 in Omaha, NE
