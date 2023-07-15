The Omaha area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2023 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see cle…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. There is a 56% chance of rain in the fore…
Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degre…