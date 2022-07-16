Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2022 in Omaha, NE
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
