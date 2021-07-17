Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2021 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A storm rolled through Omaha early Saturday with high winds that downed trees and caused widespread power outages.
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
- Updated
Storms are expected to move through the Omaha area about 2 a.m. Saturday, bringing with them the potential for severe weather. The biggest threat will likely be wind gusts between 60 and 70 mph.