 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert