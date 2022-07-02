Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2022 in Omaha, NE

The Omaha area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.