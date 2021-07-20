Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2021 in Omaha, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.