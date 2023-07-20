The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2023 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. The…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect periods of …
Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 de…
The Omaha area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees…