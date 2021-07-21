Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2021 in Omaha, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.