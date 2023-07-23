The Omaha area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 23, 2023 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies tod…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect periods of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We w…
Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 de…
The Omaha area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. High U…