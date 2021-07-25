The Omaha area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 93. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2021 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Nebraskans should prepare for a long hot spell as a heat wave settles in over the state. Omaha is in a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Saturday.
- Updated
A storm rolled through Omaha early Saturday with high winds that downed trees and caused widespread power outages.
People living along the Gulf Coast have gotten used to a consistent pattern of storminess in recent days, but these lightning strikes were still impressive.
The Omaha area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect…
The Omaha area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 thou…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …