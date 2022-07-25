Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2022 in Omaha, NE

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today's temperature in Omaha will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 56% chance of rain. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

