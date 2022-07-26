Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.