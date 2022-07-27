The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 27, 2022 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The hottest conditions yet for many, but then a cold front will arrive. Heavy rain and lightning will occur in spots and severe storms can't be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
Today is looking hotter than yesterday with Friday even hotter still. Rain will be around both days though and a couple severe storms can't be ruled out Friday. Track the temperatures and rain here.
Temperatures will peak in the Panhandle today, but for the rest of the state the heat will be worse on Saturday. A few severe storms can't be ruled out either day. Full details in our latest forecast.
Just isolated showers this morning, but scattered storms are expected this afternoon and evening in central and eastern Nebraska. A few could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and hazards.
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 101 thoug…
Today's temperature in Omaha will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Scatt…
The Omaha area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also…
Omaha's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. SW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 m…
This evening in Omaha: Partly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Cha…