Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 28, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.