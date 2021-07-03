Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 91. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.