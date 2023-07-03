The Omaha area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2023 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it wi…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Omaha area. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degree…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. There is a 56% chance of rain in the fore…
Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Expect cl…