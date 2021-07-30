The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2021 in Omaha, NE
The July 10 windstorm was notable for its durability, its power and its breadth. It is one of Omaha's most damaging storms on record, but the results could have been so much worse.
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
- Updated
A National Weather Service meteorologist said the slow-moving storms dropped at least 3 to 5 inches of rain, and possibly more than that, in a rural area in southern Nebraska.
- Updated
Nebraskans should prepare for a long hot spell as a heat wave settles in over the state. Omaha is in a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Saturday.
- Updated
A storm rolled through Omaha early Saturday with high winds that downed trees and caused widespread power outages.
