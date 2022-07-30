Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2022 in Omaha, NE
