Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 85% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch until SAT 9:00 AM CDT.