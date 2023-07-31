Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2023 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 100 thoug…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We w…