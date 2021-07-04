Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 4, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 92. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.