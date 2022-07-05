Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 5, 2022 in Omaha, NE

The Omaha area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 100. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 73 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until TUE 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.