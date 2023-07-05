Today's temperature in Omaha will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 5, 2023 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Omaha area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it wi…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Omaha area. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degree…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. There is a 56% chance of rain in the fore…
The Omaha area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it …