Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 6, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.