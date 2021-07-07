Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Today's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.