Omaha folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 96% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.