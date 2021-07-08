Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2021 in Omaha, NE

The Omaha area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.