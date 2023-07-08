The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Omaha community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.