Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2021 in Omaha, NE

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Omaha community. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

