Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Omaha. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

