The Omaha area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2023 in Omaha, NE
