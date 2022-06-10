Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.