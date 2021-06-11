Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 76% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.