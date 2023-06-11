The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Omaha community. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.