It will be a warm day in Omaha. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2023 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cold front will be moving across Nebraska Wednesday and Thursday. Rain looks likely in the western part of the state today and a few storms …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Omaha community. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect perio…
Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will se…
Damage from thunderstorms that spawned several tornadoes in eastern Nebraska on Friday was mostly confined to farmsteads, a meteorologist with…