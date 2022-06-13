 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 104. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 82 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from MON 1:00 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

