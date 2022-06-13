Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 104. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 82 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from MON 1:00 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2022 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hail damaged siding and filled gutters and yards Tuesday evening, according to reports to the National Weather Service.
Stormy weather is expected across all of Nebraska late this afternoon and through the evening hours. Damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are possible. Here's everything you need to know.
Scattered storms are expected during the afternoon and evening hours in central and eastern Nebraska. Once again, some could produce damaging wind and hail. Full details in our updated forecast.
Much of central and eastern Nebraska is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 1 a.m. Wednesday. Here's the latest on the hazards that are expected and when storms will arrive in our area.
Isolated showers and storms will linger across the state thru the weekend, but the increasing heat and humidity will have the biggest impact. Find out how hot it will get in our updated forecast.
This evening's outlook for Omaha: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures.…
Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a …
The stormy weather continues. Today, a chance of severe storms in central and western Nebraska. The chance will spread east for Tuesday. Here's the latest on the threats and timing.
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…