Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 14, 2023 in Omaha, NE
