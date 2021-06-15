The Omaha area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2021 in Omaha, NE
Rainfall totals from the storm ranged from about half an inch to about 2 inches, with many areas reporting an inch to 1½ inches. Eppley Airfield reported .74 of an inch.
If there's any good news, it's that the heat isn't as bad as it could be, and a reprieve is expected at the end of the week, said Dave Eastlack, a National Weather Service meteorologist.
Friday and Saturday each saw the temperature hit 94 degrees, and highs are likely to remain in the 90s this week.
The storm that passed through the Omaha area Friday morning left behind a decent amount of rain, which is good because the forecast calls for dry conditions.
