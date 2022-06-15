 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning until WED 12:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

