Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 74 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until MON 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.