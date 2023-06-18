The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2023 in Omaha, NE
