Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 91. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2021 in Omaha, NE
