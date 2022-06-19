Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2022 in Omaha, NE

The Omaha area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 77-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until MON 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.