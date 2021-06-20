Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 94. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Today's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from SUN 12:02 AM CDT until SUN 5:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2021 in Omaha, NE
