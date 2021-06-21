 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Omaha will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

